Chennai: Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed actress Nayanthara at a grand ceremony at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram recently, posted pictures of their honeymoon in Thailand Monday.

Posting a series of pictures, Vignesh Shivan said, “In Thailand with my Thaaram.”

The couple, staying at The Siam Hotel, also made it a point to thank all those who had made the arrangements for their wedding through another post.

Posting a picture of Nayan and him with the team he described as the ‘Shaadi Squad’, Vignesh Shivan said, “Thank you sooo much for the all the dreamy , memorable , surreal moments you guys put together for our wedding!

“Tina , Anisha and team! You guys were super sweet to us all the time! The last minute changes! The final minute twists and turns! You guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives !

“Thank you soo much and don’t forget to call me for all your abroad weddings !! God bless you guys,” Vignesh Shivan said.