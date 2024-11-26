Beijing: Tamil suspense film Maharaja will be released in China Friday becoming the first Indian cinema to be screened for Chinese audiences after the normalisation of ties between the two countries following last month’s agreement to resolve the standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

The suspense film Maharaja has already begun pre-screenings and its release here coincides with two major competitors – Hollywood’s Gladiator II and local film Her Story.

State-run Global Times reported Tuesday that the film currently holds a high rating of 8.7/10 on Chinese movie review site Douban and is regarded as one of the highest-rated Indian films in recent years.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Natraj. It hit the Indian screens June 14 and was a huge hit.

Maharaja — which is titled ‘Yin Guo Bao Ying’ in Chinese — will be first Indian film to be screened in China after both the countries firmed up an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year border standoff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting in Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit October 23 endorsed the agreement and issued directions to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms and normalise ties that were hit by a deadly military clash in 2020 at Galwan Valley.

Indian films specially Aamir Khan’s Three Idiots, Dangal and Secret Superstar have become a major success in China in recent years as the themes largely resonated with the Chinese audiences and earned a significant amount of revenue.

Khan has become a household name in China.

China has about 86,000 theatres all over the country, the highest in the world.

Chinese film critics say Maharaja too is expected to do very well.

“The strength of Maharaja lies in its distinctive cultural expression and unique narrative techniques,” Wang Peiyu, a Douban film critic, told the Global Times.

“As a suspense film, it uses editing techniques to cleverly conceal the key actions of the protagonist, interspersing numerous subplots to confuse the audience. Through cross-cutting, it creates a feeling of simultaneity and carefully constructs a labyrinthine narrative,” he noted.

Wang said many Chinese moviegoers have expressed that the theme of Maharaja, which deliberately misguides the audience and revealing the truth suddenly near the end, leaving watchers stunned, can break through language and cultural barriers to resonate with Chinese audiences.

He pointed out that this subversive narrative approach not only gives the film a strong sense of sophistication but also makes it a stand out in its genre, positioning it as a true blockbuster.

A viewer surnamed Li, who has watched the pre-screening, said that the film continues the tradition of recent Indian cinema, which focuses on social issues, while also incorporating religious beliefs and moral concepts from Indian culture.

“For Chinese audiences, such films not only provide intellectual stimulation but also offer a chance to understand Indian culture from a different perspective,” Li told the daily.

“In recent years, Indian films have established a strong presence in the Chinese market. From Dangal to Secret Superstar, these films have sparked discussions among audiences with their sincere emotions and social issues,” she added.

Wang said Indian films have not only performed well at the box office but have also consistently won over Chinese audiences with their distinct themes and profound social issues.

“Films like Maharaja often have a strong moral core, which is closely related to traditional Indian values. This is one of the key differences when compared to the more secular or individualistic narrative styles found in many Western films,” Wang said.

He pointed out that in contrast, many Western suspense films focus more on psychological elements, dealing with themes of betrayal and justice, and rarely delve into cultural backgrounds.

Compared to Hollywood blockbusters like Gladiator II, which attract attention with their global influence and epic production, films like Maharaja offer a different kind of appeal in the global market through their unique regional and philosophical elements, making them especially appealing to audiences seeking diverse cultures and profound themes, he said.