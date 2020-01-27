Mumbai: Known for his high-octane thrillers, director Vikram Bhatt celebrates his birthday today. Born Mumbai 27 January 1969, Vikram stays in the limelight not just for his films but for also his personal life.

Today on his birthday, let us tell you some interesting facts related to him.

Vikram’s father Pravin Bhatt was a well-known cinematographer. His grandfather Vijay Bhatt was a big producer-director of the 1950-60s. He was 14 years old when he started his career with director Mukul Anand in Anand’s first film, Kanoon Kya Karega. After this, he was the Chief Assistant in Mukul Anand’s film Agneepath. These films did not do anything special at the box office, but they were critically acclaimed.

In 1992, Vikram made his directorial debut with the film Jaanam. His first successful directorial venture was Fareb. He also did Madhosh, Guneghar, Fareb, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Awara Pagal Deewana, Speed, Shaapit, Haunted, Raaz 3D, Dangerous Ishq and Mr. X.

Talking about his personal life, Vikram has had an affair with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Vikram had said in an interview that he attempted suicide after a breakup with Sushmita. He was about to jump from the sixth floor of his building before he was saved.

Vikram was 27 years old at the time and Sushmita was 20. His extramarital affair with Sushmita continued for quite some time. Vikram got divorced in 1998. He has also dated actress Ameesha Patel. In 2002, both of them came into the relationship with the film Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage. They had an affair for about 5 years and later separated. In an interview, Vikram admitted that his marriage was broken because of his mistakes.

Bhatt has a daughter from his wife Aditi Bhatt and shares a great bond with her. She was seen assisting him on his sets.