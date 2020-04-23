Chhatrapur: Police and Chhatrapur block administration officials conduct a raid at Hansapur village in Potalampur panchayat. They dispersed a huge crowd that had gathered for a feast. More than 700 people had assembled Wednesday night in the village which is in Ganjam district. Police said that social distancing was not maintained when the people gathered.

Seeing the cops and administrative officials, the organisers and invitees fled the spot. Police seized the food, utensils and other materials like tables and chairs.

Sources said disregarding lockdown guidelines the feast had been organised. The organisers had invited over 700 people to the event. However, police and district administration officials came to know about the nefarious activities. They raided the venue and the crowd seeing them, dispersed.

However, by the time the raid took place, approximately 300 people had finished their dinners. The others were waiting their turn.

The raid was conducted by Chhatrapur BDO Ambika Prasad Das and Chhatrapur IIC Priya Ranjan Chhotray and other officials. Tehsildar Nilamadhab Bhoi was also a part of the team.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Bhoi, Chhatrapur police initiated a probe into the incident. Police are now trying to trace the organizers who have gone missing. Police officials said strict action will be initiated against the lockdown violators.

PNN