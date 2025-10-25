Hatadihi: Resentment has been mounting among residents in Keonjhar district’s Hatadihi block against illegal sand mining as villagers of Karagola under Ambo panchayat Friday staged a ‘satyagraha’ against illegal sand mining from the Baitarani riverbed. Villagers sat on the sandy riverbed under the scorching sun Friday, opposing unauthorised sand lifting from the Karagola sand ghat.

Determined to stop the sand mafia, the villagers vowed not to allow sand extraction from the area. Meanwhile, concerned citizens have intensified their “sand satyagraha” movement, which has now become a major concern for the local administration. Earlier, locals had staged a demonstration in front of the Anandapur sub-collector’s office, demanding action against illegal sand mining.

Following their protest, the sub-collector assured them that a trench would be dug along the approach road to the riverbank to prevent the illegal lifting of sand. The villagers had withdrawn their agitation after receiving the assurance. However, as sand mafias reportedly resumed their operations, villagers once again took to the river to register their protest. Local sources said the residents are determined to continue their agitation until strict administrative action is taken to curb illegal sand mining in the region.