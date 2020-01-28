Daringbadi/Brahamnigaon: Residents of a village under Brahmanigaon police outpost under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district rescued a five-year-old girl from being raped by a youth who had kidnapped the girl and taken her to a forest.

Luckily, the villagers’ timely act saved the little girl from being a victim of rape. The angry villagers later overpowered the accused and thrashed him black and blue before informing the police. A case has been registered in this connection and the accused has been detained for further interrogation.

According to sources, the minor girl was playing in her house courtyard when the accused approached her and lured her by offering some sweets. He then took her to a forest nearby the village and tried to outrage her modesty.

Villagers working in nearby fields heard the cries of the girl and ran to her rescue. The incident spread outrage in the area for a while.

“We have detained the youth and interrogation is on,” Brahmanigaon outpost officer Ranjit Kumar Muni said. There are several other cases against the name of the detainee, police said refusing to provide further details.

