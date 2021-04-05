Nayagarh: Though human beings have achieved giant strides in the field of science and technology, various superstitions still continue to haunt them. This aspect is seen mostly in rural areas and Odisha is not an exception to this development.

According to a report, some residents tried to breathe life into the body of deceased person at Barasahi village under Sarankul police limits in this district, Sunday night. The villagers tried to resurrect the dead but their efforts went in vain.

Reports said, a traditional ‘Danda Nacha’ programme was underway at Barasahi village Saturday night when a performer identified as Rabi Nahak, 45, fell sick due to some reasons. Co-villagers rushed him to the district headquarters hospital in Nayagarh for treatment. However, doctors at the hospital pronounced him ‘brought dead’.

However, his family members, instead of giving consent for conducting a post-mortem, took the body back to the village for cremation. There the family members and villagers, with help of sorcerers, performed rituals throughout the night to resurrect the dead man. As part of tantrik rituals, the villagers poured a pot full of water on the body and tried to make the dead come alive.

On being informed, police reached the spot and convinced the villagers not to try the ‘impossible’. Later, the villagers also realised the futility of their efforts and as per custom, performed the last rites of the deceased. Even though, no one was hurt or suffered due to the rituals, police have registered a case and started an investigation as to how matters came to such an impasse.