NARENDRA RAUT, OP

Koraput: Residents of several villages surrounding the Kodingamali bauxite mining area in Koraput district have urged the district administration to take steps for the installation of a conveyor belt or some other alternative arrangement for the transport of bauxite, instead of trucks, citing severe health hazards, road safety concerns, and environmental degradation.

A group of villagers met District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan Wednesday, demanding immediate action.

The locals maintained that a conveyor belt system would significantly reduce the movement of heavy vehicles and bring relief to the affected villages.

Bibhuti Kumar of Laxmipur stated that earlier, bauxite-laden trucks used to ply from Kodingamali to Kakiriguma via a different route, but recently, the route has been diverted through Singaram, worsening the situation for villagers.

“Frequent movement of trucks has made our lives miserable. We are facing health issues such as eye irritation and even heart-related problems.

The roads have become unsafe, and we are living under the constant fear of accidents,” he said.

Kodingamali Bauxite Mining Project, initiated in February 2018 by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), operates within the ecologically sensitive Kodingamali Reserve Forest area.

The project had received environmental clearance in May 2008 for undertaking mining in 447.27 hectares.

However, concerns over environmental compliance and tribal rights have persisted since its inception.

Tribal communities have long opposed the mining operations, alleging violations of forest clearance norms and lack of adherence to provisions under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.

Villagers claimed that mandatory public consultations were not made, and their consent was never obtained prior to the commencement of mining activities.

“We have waited for years, but none of the promised development has materialised. Instead, we are facing pollution, loss of livelihood, and health risks.

Authorities are running the mine in an illegal manner,” Bibhuti Kumar alleged.

The villagers reiterated that installing a conveyor belt system would at least minimise the adverse impact of mining-related transportation.