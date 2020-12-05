Lakhanpur: The Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) has been carrying out the expansion of its open cast mine at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda, but people of Soladia have strongly been opposing it. They opposed the proposed clearing of a reserve forest they have been nurturing for years. The local resistance has affected the coal mine expansion in the area, a report said.

However, efforts are on to sort out the issue. The forest department is trying to convince the local people. Assistant conservator of forests Basil Barla took part in a tripartite meeting with locals and staff of the MCL.

The issue of expansion of the coal mine project was taken up at the meeting. The expansion needs clearing of a reserved gramya jungle. But local Vana Surkya Samiti has vehemently opposed it.

They said they have been protecting the forest for the last 20 years. At the meeting, the villagers made it clear that the well-preserved forest will not be spared for coal mine expansion.

Reports said, three months ago, some staff of the MCL had come to the reserve forest. They were cutting down trees and trying to plant electricity poles. They were counting the number of trees when some members of the Vana Surakhya Samiti (VSS) opposed it. The MCL staff had to stop their work, the villagers said.

Following the incident, members of the VSS had drawn attention of the Jharsuguda DFO, lodging strong opposition to the MCL’s bid to clear the forest for its mine’s expansion.

They had also sent copies of their complaint to the Prime Minister, Union Minister of Forest and Environment, the minister of the forest and environment department, the National Green Tribunal, and the Collector.

