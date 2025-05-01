New Delhi: Chhaava actor Vineet Kumar Singh Thursday announced that he and wife Ruchira Singh are set to welcome their first child.

Vineet shared the update on his Instagram page.

“New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love… Baby arriving soon!!

“Namaste, little one!!! We are ready to welcome you,” he captioned a series of pictures from a maternity photoshoot with his wife.

The actor, also known for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Mukkabaaz, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ruchira in 2021.

Vineet most recently starred in Jaat and Superboys of Malegaon.