A video of a woman publicly beating her husband in Jodhpur has gone viral on social media, drawing shock and mixed reactions from viewers.

The footage, widely shared on X by user @Kapil_Jyani_, shows an enraged woman attacking her husband in the middle of a crowded road. The video has reportedly been viewed more than 167.4k.

In the clip, the woman can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching the man as bystanders watch without intervening. At one point, the husband appears to try to defend himself and reason with her, but the assault continues. Even the arrival of a policeman fails to stop the attack.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the premises of the Jodhpur court. The woman allegedly lost her temper after spotting her husband with her sister, which led to the violent outburst.

Social media users reacted strongly to the video. “The matter of the house should have been resolved at home; the man seems to be a simple man,” one user commented. Another wrote, “This woman taught him a good lesson.” A third added, “I salute the Goddess; only then will such lewd people improve.”

The video highlights how domestic disputes often spill into public spaces, capturing widespread attention online.