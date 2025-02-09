When it comes to masculinity, superstar Salman Khan naturally stands as the poster boy in the Hindi film industry.

Whether it comes to chiselledyouth’s self-esteem physique, funky dance moves, macho dialogues or even real-life persona, Salman has reached unparalleled levels of popularity, surpassing other red-blooded stars like Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Sanjay Dutt.

On the other hand, four-time kickboxing champion Emory Andrew Tate is known for his appearance in countless videos, flaunting an ultra-luxurious lifestyle of fast cars, private jets, and yachts.

In his videos, Tate most of the time sermons young boys to have ‘manlike’ personalities. His claim to fame is when he blabbered controversial statements regarding women by calling them ‘lazy’ and ‘dependant’, and crowning himself as a proud ‘misogynist’.

Meanwhile, a video clip of Salman Khan featuring in a podcast is doing rounds on social media where he can be seen responding to a question regarding self-esteem of youth and the impact of ‘influencers’.

The viral video was shared by an ‘X’ user named ‘YoungTiger|Fan Account|’ that suggested that Salman Khan has slammed ‘brainwashing influencers’ like Andrew Tate.

Megastar #SalmanKhan owning Chapri brainwashing influencers like Andrew Tate in his podcast. pic.twitter.com/bmtxy2njfN — YoungTiger | Fan Account | (@Sallu_Stannn) February 8, 2025

Responding to the question Salman said, “Nowadays I see a lot of these people come and giving ‘gyaan’ (knowledge) or some kind of lecture to you (youth) on social media. But how do you know the lecture is for you? Or, do these influencers want you to believe it is for you?”

“Somebody says the matrix is doing this-that and that’s why you should become an entrepreneur. Aree…but what is that? If you are not cut out to be an entrepreneur and you are a good employee but still, listen to the influencer’s advice. Later, you destroy your whole life following his words,” Salman added.

Salman went on to say, “It is very important to know who is giving you the advice, especially at a time when you know that these fools want you to listen to them. They tell you stuff that they know you want to hear.”

PNN