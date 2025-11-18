Sometimes even a minor issue can escalate into a serious confrontation. A similar incident unfolded inside a train pantry, where a dispute over Rs 5 turned into a physical altercation between a manager and an employee. The situation erupted after an argument over the price of a water bottle.

According to reports, the employee charged a customer Rs 20 for a water bottle that cost Rs 15. When the customer realised he had been overcharged, he immediately complained to the pantry manager. The manager, angered by the accusation, began assaulting the employee in front of passengers. The video of the incident, which later surfaced on social media, left viewers stunned at how a simple complaint escalated into a major fight.

The footage shows the manager repeatedly kicking and slapping the employee, pushing him and shouting at him. The employee attempts to defend himself, but the manager continues the assault. Some bystanders tried to step in, while others watched in shock, but the manager’s anger did not subside.

The customer said he only intended to report the incorrect charge and did not expect the manager to react violently. Several passengers recorded the incident and shared the videos online, causing the clip to go viral. After watching the video, many social media users criticised the manager’s conduct, saying that even if the employee had made a mistake, resorting to violence was unacceptable. Following the incident, authorities have launched an investigation.