A past social media post from 2018 by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, where she stated that “Virat Kohli plays a British game,” has gone viral following her recent criticism of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The post has triggered strong online reactions, especially after Mohamed called Sharma “fat” and “unimpressive.”

In the 2018 tweet, Mohamed took a dig at Kohli over his response to a fan, who had expressed a preference for English and Australian batsmen. She wrote: “Virat Kohli plays a British invented game, makes crores from endorsing foreign brands, gets married in Italy, names Hershelle Gibbs his favorite cricketer & Angelique Kerber the best tennis player, but tells those who love foreign batsmen to leave India.”

Her comment was in reference to an incident where the former Indian captain was reading fan messages and came across one that stated: “Overrated batsman. I personally have seen nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian.”

Responding to the remark, Kohli had said: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries?” He further added, “I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things,” and advised the fan to “Get your priorities right.”

The old tweet has gained renewed attention after Mohamed recently sparked controversy with a now-deleted post that read: “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

PNN & Agencies