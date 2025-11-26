A shocking video has surfaced from Agra showing an elderly cab driver, Mohammad Raees, 64, being forced by a young man to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ near the Taj Mahal parking lot. When Raees refused, he was threatened. The accused later posted the video on social media with inflammatory comments, prompting police to investigate.

In the viral clip, the young man repeatedly asks Raees to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ but Raees flatly refuses. Upon his refusal, the man threatens him and then posts the video on Instagram with the caption, “You will say Jai Shri Ram in two-three days…” Another user, Thakur Dharmendra Pratap Singh, shared the video with the caption, “The real terrorist.”

How insecure one has to be to force an old muslim man to say JSR? 64 years old Md Raees, near Taj Mahal, was threatened to say “Jai Shree Ram” When he refused, the guy said “you will say in 2-3 days” Look at video’s caption. They must be arr€sted.pic.twitter.com/3SHKFk18v4 — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) November 25, 2025

The video has gone viral rapidly, sparking widespread controversy. Police confirmed that the Agra police station in charge, Tajganj, and the Cyber Cell are investigating the incident. Authorities said legal action will also be taken against those who made inflammatory comments online.

The incident occurred Monday at the Purani Mandi Metro Station, where Raees, a cab driver, was reportedly forced by two young men to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ When he refused, they filmed the incident, threatened him, and allegedly assaulted him. Witnesses approaching the scene reportedly caused the men to flee. The video went viral Tuesday. An FIR has been registered, and police are reviewing camera footage to identify the accused.

In the clip, Raees is seen responding, “Why should I? Is it a special day today?” The videographer then threatens him, saying, “You’ll be saying Jai Shri Ram in three days.”