A saying goes, “You reap what you sow.” If you do wrong to someone, a similar fate may await you. A recent viral video strongly reinforces this idea.

The footage, apparently captured by a CCTV camera near the gate of a residence, shows a man sitting on a bike. Moments later, two bike-borne miscreants approach from behind.

One of them, wearing a white shirt, gets off the bike and threatens the man with a gun in his hand.

Frightened, the man in the red shirt abandons his bike and runs inside the house.

As the miscreant attempts to kick-start the bike, two men in black shirts rush out of the building and start beating him up. Moments later, more people emerge from the house and join in, attacking the white-shirted miscreant.

Seeing the situation escalate, the second miscreant flees the scene on his bike, leaving his accomplice to face the consequences alone.

Later in the video, the man in the red shirt, who was initially terrified, is seen kicking the white-shirted miscreant. Eventually, the mob drags him inside the house.

The viral video was shared by X user Steve Inman and has since garnered over 2.6 million views and 45,000 likes.

One user commented, “Never underestimate the power of the community!”

Another wrote under the viral video, “This is the best justice for a thief.”

PNN