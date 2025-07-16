A shocking incident from Noamundi in Jharkhand has left everyone stunned. A young man, identified as Veer Nayak, reportedly entered a temple with the intention of theft but, due to heavy intoxication, fell asleep midway. Later, residents and priests discovered him sleeping inside the temple. Police have taken the accused into custody along with the items stolen from the temple. Photos of him dozing inside the shrine, surrounded by the stolen goods, are now going viral on social media.

According to police, Veer Nayak revealed that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol with friends on Monday night. After getting drunk, he jumped over the wall of the Kali temple, broke the lock on the main door, and entered the premises.

Inside the temple, he stole everything in sight, decorative items, the bell, a puja thali, and even jewellery. Bags packed with loot, Nayak was ready to escape, but his intoxicated state got the better of him. Feeling drowsy, he lay down and fell asleep right there in the temple.

On Tuesday morning, locals noticed a man sleeping soundly inside the temple. Growing suspicious, they checked his bag and found it stuffed with temple items. They immediately alerted police, who rushed to the spot.

Police confirmed that Nayak had stolen several valuables from the sanctum sanctorum, including gold and silver ornaments and the deity’s crown. Officers said the accused has been arrested and the case is under investigation. During interrogation, Nayak admitted to attempting the theft but claimed he had no idea when he fell asleep.