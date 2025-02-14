Many train-related videos go viral on social media, but one recent video surprised everyone. In it, a boy stands at the door of a moving train, taking a selfie while the train is speeding. The scene is dangerous, as standing at the door at such high speed is risky, yet the boy remains focused on his selfie.

However, his happiness quickly turns to regret when his phone slips from his hand.

The video, shared from an Instagram account named sarvjeet7444, rapidly went viral. While some found it amusing, others viewed it as a cautionary tale—reminding viewers not to compromise safety for a moment of happiness. This video highlighted how even a small lapse in judgment can lead to big consequences.

The comments section was flooded with hilarious jokes. One user wrote, “How did the cameraman know the phone was about to fall?” Another commented, “Cut his payment for overacting!”