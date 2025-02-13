A viral video that has taken the internet by storm is showcasing what many are calling the perfect example of ‘instant karma’ after a man kicks a stray puppy and is immediately met with an unexpected fate.

In the viral video, which has garnered thousands of views on social media, the young man can be seen walking along a quiet lane when a small, innocent puppy strays into his path. Without warning, the man kicks the puppy.

But as the saying goes, “What goes around, comes around.” As soon as the man kicks the puppy, an adult dog, likely the pup’s mother steps forward with an aggressive stance. The man, clearly startled, backs away rapidly, but he doesn’t notice a parked bike behind him. In a comedic twist of fate, he stumbles backwards and crashes to the ground.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’

The video ends with the man picking himself up, looking embarrassed and no doubt feeling the sting of his own actions.

As the viral video continues to spread across social media, many are sharing it as a modern-day tale of poetic justice.

PNN