A viral video has emerged showing a drunk man driving a car onto the platform of Meerut railway station, triggering panic among passengers and raising serious questions about station security.

Passengers were stunned and frightened as the car rolled onto the platform, leading to chaos. According to reports, the driver has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Baghpat and a serving soldier in the Indian Army, currently posted in Delhi. He had reportedly come to Meerut for the medical treatment of a relative.

However, OrissaPOST independently verified the authenticity of the video.

In UP's Meerut, aan drove his car inside the railway station into the platform – very close to a departing train. pic.twitter.com/XPmVXn3e7x — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 2, 2025

Police have arrested Sandeep and registered a case against him. He is expected to be presented in court Saturday. Army police have also reached the station to investigate the incident.

The episode has sparked public concern over how a vehicle was able to access the platform despite the presence of security personnel and passengers. Authorities said the situation could have turned tragic if prompt action had not been taken.

This incident echoes a similar case last month in Gwalior, where another intoxicated man drove his car onto a railway platform in an attempt to “race” with a train.

In that case, 34-year-old Nitin Rathore of Adityapuram was detained by the Railway Protection Force after officers spotted the vehicle on the platform. The car was seized, and Rathore was booked under Section 153 of the Indian Railways Act, which deals with endangering the safety of passengers.

Railway officials have yet to issue a formal statement regarding preventive measures following these back-to-back security breaches.