AGRA: A video showing a police constable beating a man inside a police station has gone viral on social media, raising serious questions about the conduct of the Agra Police.

In the clip, shared on platform X by @nedricknews, a uniformed officer identified as Constable Upendra Yadav is seen striking a man repeatedly with a belt inside a station room. The man, reportedly in custody, is seen pleading with folded hands, asking the officer to stop, but the assault continues.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Trans Yamuna police station, where Yadav was previously posted. He is currently stationed at Etmaduddaula police station. It remains unclear whether the station in-charge was present during the incident or if any attempt was made to intervene.

The identity of the being beaten and the reason for his detention have not yet been confirmed. No legal charges against him have been disclosed.

Agra police issued a statement saying it has not been verified whether the video is recent, but assured that a thorough investigation is underway. Authorities have promised action if any wrongdoing is confirmed.

Public reaction to the video has been swift, with many demanding accountability and questioning whether the department will follow through. Previous incidents of alleged custodial abuse have often resulted in minimal consequences for the officers involved.

The incident once again highlights concerns about police brutality and lack of transparency in custodial practices. The public now waits to see if this case will lead to actual disciplinary action or fade away like many others before it.