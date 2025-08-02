It is often exciting to watch wild predators and their deadly attacks. But this time, it is even more interesting not just because of the wild attack, but also because of a successful rescue. In the viral clip, a leopard can be seen attacking a calf in the Jawai Leopard Conservation Area in Pali, Rajasthan. The matter becomes even more intriguing when a cow standing nearby shows remarkable bravery and ambushes the leopard. Sensing danger, the leopard quickly flees from the spot. It is reported that this incident occurred in the Beda Rotela area of Bali, Pali, Wednesday evening.

After the video went viral, social media users expressed their admiration for the cow’s bravery. Had the cow not reacted so swiftly, the calf could have been killed by the leopard. The cow charged at the wild animal without caring for its own life, while the startled leopard immediately retreated, sensing potential danger.

The Jawai Leopard Conservation Reserve, situated in Pali, Rajasthan, is a distinctive area renowned for its rich leopard population and ongoing habitat restoration efforts. It was formally notified in 2010 to conserve cave-dwelling leopards that inhabit the rocky terrain and river valleys of the region.