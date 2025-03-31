The condition of government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated significantly. Various videos of doctors and staff showing negligence have surfaced on social media. Once again, a similar video from the Community Health Center in Mauranipur has gone viral.

In the video, an elderly female patient is seen sitting on a chair while the doctor, instead of attending to her properly, is lying on the patient’s bed and writing her prescription. The woman is explaining her problem to the doctor, who continues to remain in a reclined position.

This video, which has been widely shared on social media, was posted by a handle named @News1IndiaTweet.

According to reports, the elderly woman had visited the Mauranipur health center for treatment. However, the on-duty doctor took her information while lying down and even wrote her prescription in the same position. Someone recorded this act on a mobile phone and shared it online, causing outrage.

The poor state of government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh has been exposed multiple times, with repeated instances of staff and doctor negligence. Following the release of this video, people are demanding strict action against the doctor.