A heartfelt video is going viral on social media that may leave viewers emotional. It captures a real-life scene that tells a story of hard work, struggle and helplessness.

In the clip, a father can be seen selling toys on the roadside to earn a living for his family. Beside him is his innocent young child who, exhausted, clings to his father’s feet and falls asleep. With no bed or comfort, his father’s presence becomes the safest place for him. The scene is enough to melt anyone’s heart.

भावुक कर देने बाला वीडियो 😭 वायरल वीडियो में एक छोटा बच्चा अपने पिता के पैरों के पास सोता हुआ दिख रहा है, जबकि उसके पिता खिलौने बेच रहे हैं। यह वीडियो रोज़मर्रा की ज़िंदगी की रोज़ी-रोटी के पीछे की खामोश मुश्किलों और परेशानियों को दिखाता है। pic.twitter.com/qWaRDW4ehf — Anuj Agnihotri Swatntra (@ASwatntra) January 8, 2026

The video highlights just how difficult life can be for many families.

It was shared on Instagram from the account @ASwatntra. As soon as it surfaced, comments began pouring in. Some users said the video reflects true struggle, while others described it as a powerful portrayal of a father’s hard work and a child’s helplessness. One user wrote, “It is rare to see such a picture of labour, struggle and helplessness. The innocent child sleeping while clinging to his toy-selling father’s feet touched my heart. Watching the video brought tears to my eyes.”