On social media, you’ll find every kind of person doing things that will either amaze you or leave you laughing helplessly. One such video is now going viral, featuring people walking through a temple’s security gate and doing something so unexpected that the internet can’t stop talking about it. The clip shows visitors touching the metal detector frame with full devotion as if the machine itself were the gateway to a holy shrine. After watching it, you might also end up saying, “People are truly innocent—sometimes adorably so.”

The video, which is spreading like wildfire online, features a group of rural visitors entering what looks like a temple-like public place. When they reach the metal detector, they gently tap it with reverence, just as one would touch the threshold of a sacred temple before entering. To them, it appears the metal detector is a divine doorway and touching it brings spiritual merit. While the setting looks like a temple security gate, the act has sparked lively discussions online, leaving users torn between laughter and disbelief. Some are saying that even in the digital age, people still get confused about where to show devotion and where to simply cooperate with security.

This is not the first time such an incident has gone viral. Earlier, people standing in line at a temple in Uttar Pradesh started drinking water dripping from an AC pipe, believing it to be charanamrit. The AC water was trickling from a wall pipe, and people began sipping it like nectar. That video too, triggered plenty of laughter online. Though the origin of the current viral clip remains unclear, one thing is sure: videos like these never fail to entertain the internet.

The video was shared by an anonymous account named @pitamaha_b52862, and it has already been viewed millions of times, garnering countless likes. Social media users are reacting with their signature humour. One wrote, “There’s no cure for such people. Let things continue as they are.” Another commented, “If one person does something, the whole group follows.” A third user joked, “Every door in a temple leads to virtue, even if it’s a metal detector.”