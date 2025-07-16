A funny incident has created a buzz on social media. A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni got himself into a hilarious situation while volunteering at a temple construction site. The man, identified as Dr. Praful Srivastava, tried to click a perfect picture while helping at the site but suddenly fell into a pit, leaving people in splits.

According to reports, he sustained minor injuries, but the entire incident was captured on camera and later went viral on social media.

‘ek tasla aur… photo nahi aayi’ mehenga pada netaji ko 😹 pic.twitter.com/dZSCykc3Se — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 15, 2025

In the viral video, it is claimed that Dr. Srivastava was busy taking pictures and recording videos during the temple construction, trying to show himself volunteering at the site. In the video, he can be seen collecting a cement tray and pouring it into a pit as someone records the moment. When the first take didn’t turn out well, a companion asked him to repeat the action for a better shot.

As Dr. Srivastava picked up another tray and approached the pit again, he lost his footing and fell straight into the trench. The unexpected mishap quickly turned into a viral sensation within hours.