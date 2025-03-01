Age is just a number, and many have proved it time and again. A heartwarming video of an elderly man dancing at his granddaughter’s Haldi and Mehendi ceremony has gone viral on social media.

In the video, as the Haldi function is in full swing, the grandfather joins the dance floor, making the bride excited to dance along with him. The elderly man is seen dancing joyfully to the classic song Phirkiwali, whistling and celebrating with his family.

The video, shared on Instagram, has garnered over 3 million views so far. The old man’s liveliness and his love for his granddaughter are winning hearts online, with many praising his energy.

The comment section is filled with nostalgic memories, stories, and heartfelt emotions. One user wrote, “Only the lucky ones get to experience such moments.” Another commented, “This reminds me of my grandfather. I miss him so much.”

Some viewers became even more emotional. One user shared, “I cried a lot after watching this. My wedding is in a few days, and I wish my grandfather was here to dance with me like this.”