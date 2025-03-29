A viral video from IIT Kanpur is making waves on social media, capturing a fascinating face-off between stray dogs and a robotic dog.

Shared on platform X with the caption “Stray dogs play with Robot Dog in IIT Kanpur, India,” the clip showcases an unusual moment where technology meets nature—leading to a mix of curiosity, excitement, and confusion.

The video, seemingly shot inside the IIT Kanpur campus, shows a four-legged robot demonstrating its movement capabilities. As it walks around, three stray dogs encircle it, barking and appearing visibly confused. They seem unable to make sense of this unfamiliar entity that moves like them but lacks the scent and behavior of a living being.

Watch the viral video:

Stray dogs play with Robot Dog in IIT Kanpur, India. pic.twitter.com/XudSh5vFFo — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) March 28, 2025

IIT Kanpur’s robot dog leaves stray dogs baffled as their instincts fail to categorise this artificial being. They cautiously approach, bark, and step back, unsure of whether it’s a threat or something harmless. Meanwhile, students and faculty members, visible in the background, watch in amusement as the unexpected interaction unfolds. Another frightened dog can be seen standing with the crowd, watching the action from a distance.

Social media users were quick to react, with one commenting, “Dogs are terrified,” while another wrote, “This is amazing.”

This viral video not only showcases the advancements in robotics but also reminds us of the innate curiosity animals possess.

PNN