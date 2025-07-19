Some call it “karma”, while others call it “poetic justice.”But one thing for sure the viral video is seeming to grab people’s attention.

In the CCTV clip that’s trending online, two bike-borne miscreants try to pull off a quick robbery. One rides the bike, the other hops off and confronts a pedestrian. What follows is shocking.

Watch the viral video:

The pillion rider punches and kicks the man, snatches his valuables, and runs back to the bike like it’s just another day.

The biker revs up. They zoom off in a flash. What they don’t see coming? A black car speeding from the opposite side of the road.

Boom.

The car crashes straight into the bike. Both men are thrown into the air. The video clearly shows one of the men struggling to move, his leg twisted unnaturally.

No one planned it. But the timing? Perfect. The comments section is loving it.

“Justice delivered right on the road,” one user wrote. Another said, “This is why I believe in karma.”

And someone added, “Even the car had morals!”

The viral clip has already racked up thousands of shares, with people praising the driver and sympathizing with the robbed pedestrian.

PNN