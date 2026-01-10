Sometimes, justice does not arrive in courtrooms. It arrives on two wheels. A viral video now doing the rounds on social media proves exactly that.

The viral clip captures a cleverly planned trap that delivers instant karma to bicycle thieves — and the internet cannot stop watching.

A simple idea with a painful twist

The viral video begins with the bicycle owner calmly modifying his cycle. He fixes sharp nails on top of the seat.

Carefully, he hides them under a seat cover. Nothing looks suspicious from the outside.

Once the trap is set, he parks the bicycle in a secluded location. Then he waits. A camera records everything.

When thieves take the bait

Soon enough, a thief approaches the bicycle. He looks around. No owner in sight. He decides to steal it. The moment he sits on the seat, karma strikes. The reaction says it all. Shock. Pain. Instant regret.

If there was ever a lesson on consequences, this was it.

No more stolen bikes 💀 pic.twitter.com/6H0mURuBRc — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 9, 2026

Not just one, but many

The viral video does not stop there. It turns into a compilation. More thieves arrive. Each one makes the same mistake.

Each one meets the same fate. Every attempt ends in embarrassment and discomfort. By the end of the video, it is clear — this bicycle is not worth stealing.

Internet reacts

Social media users are calling it “instant karma at its best.” Many say the viral video will make thieves think twice before stealing again. Others are simply enjoying the oddly satisfying justice. Whether funny or painful, the message is loud and clear. Sometimes, karma needs no words.

PNN