This viral video is the perfect example of “karma hits back fast.” What starts as a normal scene on a street turns into a hilarious scene from a movie.

It’s broad daylight. A backpack lies on the roadside. Looks ordinary. No one around.

Soon, a man in a red T-shirt walks by. He glances at the bag. Then, acting casual, he picks it up and straps it on his back. Smooth, right?

But just as he starts walking away, another man begins to run toward him. The red-shirt guy panics. He probably thinks he’s been caught.

He takes off, running. But surprise!

The bag is tied to a nearly invisible rope. As the thief runs, he hits the end of the rope. BAM! The tension jerks him backward and he crashes to the ground.

Instant karma. Caught on camera.

Watch the viral video here:

Operation: Rope a Dope pic.twitter.com/j0LQK12JOW — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) July 28, 2025

But it doesn’t stop there. Two more people fall for the same trap. Each tries to walk away with the same bag. Each ends up face first on the street.

It’s a social experiment, prank, or lesson—whatever you want to call it. But the message is clear: don’t take what isn’t yours.

And thanks to this viral video, these wannabe thieves might just think twice before stealing again.

PNN