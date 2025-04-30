A unique and astonishing video has emerged from the valleys of Kashmir, showing a girl dancing while standing on a tall tree. Viewers are stunned by how she maintains her balance on such a thin branch at that height. Many people were startled by her bold moves and mistook the video for something far more dangerous.

The video, now going viral online, has prompted a flood of quirky and humorous comments on social media.

In the clip, the girl is seen wearing a purple suit, perfectly balanced on a narrow tree branch. She performs dance moves effortlessly, without any sign of fear or hesitation. The scenic backdrop of Kashmir’s mountains, coupled with a light fog, gives the video a cinematic feel almost like a scene from a Hindi film. The only thing missing was a camera drone, which would have made it a picture-perfect shot.

Her graceful movements and balance on the slender branch give the impression of someone trained in both dance and gymnastics.

As soon as the video went viral, social media users began reacting with amusement and awe. One user joked, “Kashmir’s WiFi sister has come to compete with the 5G tower!” Another wrote, “When moms don’t let you dance at home, daughters take to the trees!” Some users, however, expressed concern, calling it a “desi stunt” and warning that a small misstep could have been dangerous.

The video was shared by the Instagram account @ushanagvanshi31.