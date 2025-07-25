Mumbai: Actress Khushi Mukherjee’s outfits often go viral on social media, and she frequently makes headlines for her bold fashion choices. This time, she has taken boldness to another level. A video of Khushi wearing a transparent, backless dress is making rounds online, sparking a flood of comments.

Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/p/DMg8EO-vjL1/

In the viral clip, Khushi steps out of her car, poses for the paparazzi, and then heads toward a restaurant. Observant viewers noticed that when the car door opened, people standing nearby started laughing, which also drew attention.

Social media users have been quick to react. One wrote, “At first, I thought Urfi had returned.” Another commented, “Why wear something that is practically nothing?” A third user quipped, “My 300-rupee towel gives more coverage than this.”

Meanwhile, Khushi will be seen in the upcoming show The Society on JioHotstar. The promo, which is already out, features her in intense scenes like fighting, crying and building excitement among fans eager to see her in a new avatar.

Notably, Khushi Mukherjee started her career with the Tamil film Anjal Thurai and later appeared in films like Shringaar and Heart Attack. She gained fame from MTV’s Splitsvilla 10 and later appeared in Love School. Today, she often trends on social media for her bold outfits and remains a frequent target of trolls.