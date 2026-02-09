Punjab: A student allegedly shot his female classmate inside a classroom at a law college in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district Monday morning before turning the gun on himself, triggering panic on the campus, police said.

The woman, identified as Sandeep Kaur, died on the spot after being shot in the head. The accused, Prince Raj, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Here’s the viral video:

The class was yet to begin when Raj came to the classroom and shot Kaur in the head with a pistol. Then he shot himself with the same weapon in the classroom, said the police official.

Police reached the spot, secured the premises, recovered the firearm and launched an investigation to determine the motive.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, recording witness statements and checking digital evidence. The incident has also raised concerns over campus security and how the weapon was brought into the college.