We have all been there. You wait in the heat for your turn to bat. You are ready to hit a six. Then, the captain tells you the innings is over. Most people just grumble and go home. But not this guy. This viral video shows the ultimate level of “if I can’t play, nobody can.”

The title of the viral clip explains the drama clearly. “A guy didn’t get a chance to bat in village cricket, so he ploughed the entire field.”

Here’s the viral video:

A guy Didn’t Get a Chance to Bat in Village Cricket, So He Ploughed the Entire Field😭

pic.twitter.com/HPlKlsFtjT — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 26, 2025

The clip suggests that the man, upset over not getting a chance to bat, decided to end the match in his own way. No shouting. No fight. Just farming.

As the tractor moves across the field, the cricket match comes to an abrupt stop. Players stand helplessly, watching their pitch disappear under freshly turned soil.

The internet, however, is having a great time.

The comment section of the viral video is flooded with jokes, memes and sharp reactions. One user summed it up perfectly by calling it “non-violent yet most impactful kind of revenge.”

Another comment was less sympathetic. “This is the pettiest thing I’ve seen in my life 😂😂 What a loser,” a user wrote.

As the trending video continues to circulate online, opinions remain divided. Some see it as harmless village humour. Others call it childish behaviour taken too far.

One thing is certain. This viral video has turned a simple village cricket dispute into full-blown internet entertainment.

PNN