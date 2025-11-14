The viral video opens with a man dropping a rooster into a crocodile enclosure. It looks like a zoo, and the moment feels tense. The bird lands and stands still, almost frozen.

For a few seconds, nothing happens. The crocodiles watch. The rooster waits.

Then things change fast.

Here’s the viral video:

Wait till the end 💫 pic.twitter.com/06tly51Xvs — Damn Nature You Scary (@AmazingSights) November 12, 2025

One crocodile moves in. It tries to grab the bird. That’s when the rooster snaps out of it and starts running for its life.

The enclosure is full of crocodiles. So when the rooster dodges one, it ends up running straight toward another. It’s chaos. The bird flaps, jumps, and tries to escape every snapping jaw around it.

For a moment, it feels like a nightmare for the poor chicken. Every turn leads to another crocodile waiting.

But then comes the twist.

Just when it seems the rooster has no way out, it suddenly flies up and out of danger.

