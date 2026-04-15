Bhubaneswar: Temperatures across Odisha are set to rise further, with the weather department forecasting intensified heatwave conditions over the next few days.

The ongoing summer spell is expected to continue for at least six days, with maximum temperatures likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. In some places, the mercury may cross 45 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Coastal and western parts of the state are likely to face severe heat and high humidity. A yellow warning for hot and humid conditions has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati Wednesday.

For Thursday, heatwave warnings have been extended to Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sonepur, in addition to the previously listed districts.

However, relief is likely from Friday to Monday, with parts of the state expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. A yellow warning has been issued in this regard.

Data from the weather department showed that at least eight places recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above in the past 24 hours. Titlagarh has continued to record the highest temperatures in recent days.