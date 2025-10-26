A viral video has once again sparked debates online about how far people go to save a few bucks and this one’s straight-up terrifying.

The clip, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), shows a man clinging to the outside of a moving train — likely a metro — with only his head inside the small window opening. His body dangles dangerously outside as other passengers watch in disbelief.

According to the video’s caption, the man was allegedly trying to avoid paying for a ticket. But no one can confirm if that’s true. What’s clear, though, is that the stunt was reckless and life-threatening.

In the video, the man first keeps his head inside the window, seemingly calm, while passengers stare at him in shock. Moments later, he pushes his head out of the small opening, making everyone gasp.

For a while, it looks like he’s safe. But then the unexpected happens. As the train speeds ahead, the man’s body suddenly hits an obstacle near the track. The impact causes him to lose balance — and before anyone can react, the camera shakes violently and the video cuts off.

Here’s the viral video:

“Mexico”:

Because a man lost his life after climbing onto the train through the window to ride for free; it split in half. pic.twitter.com/er98KXowW6 — This Account Makes You Happy (@FeelYouHappy) October 26, 2025

Viewers were left stunned and unsure of what happened next. The caption of the viral video claims the man might have lost his life in the incident. It reads: “Because a man lost his life after climbing onto the train through the window to ride for free, it split in half.”

The chilling clip has already garnered thousands of views, with social media users expressing horror and disbelief. Some called it “a tragic example of foolish bravery,” while others urged authorities to enforce stricter safety rules.

Whether the man survived or not remains unclear — but one thing’s certain: this viral video serves as a grim reminder that saving a ticket is never worth risking your life.

PNN