Amid the high tensions between India and the US, a video is going viral on social media that shows a unique example of humanity and compassion. This video captures an incident that took place on the banks of a river, where a person is seen trying to save a monkey from drowning. This act has touched people’s hearts and also shown how a little effort can save a life.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में एक शख्स ने नदी के तेज बहाव में फंसे बंदर को बचाने के लिए अपनी जान दांव पर लगाई. देखें दिल को छू जाने वाला वीडियो. pic.twitter.com/qpcX8Wpb1w — Abhishek Kumar (@pixelsabhi) August 6, 2025

The video shows a monkey stuck on a rock in a fast-flowing river. The monkey is struggling to keep itself safe. Meanwhile, a person gets into the river and attempts to save the monkey, but the frightened animal tries to bite him, unable to understand the danger. Despite this, the person continues his efforts without fear.

In the video, it is seen how the individual risks his own life to rescue the monkey. After much effort, he finally succeeds. When the monkey realises that the person is trying to help and not harm it, it calms down. The person then catches the monkey, takes it out of the water, and brings it to a safe place.

This entire incident is captured in the video, and after watching it, people have praised the man’s courage and kindness.