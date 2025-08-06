Now you don’t need to pay gym fees to run on a treadmill, nor do you need to worry about electricity bills or the fear of motor failure. Because the Indian mind has come up with such a clever jugaad that even foreign-made machines would be put to shame. A video is going viral on social media showing a treadmill standing in a village corner not an ordinary one, but a desi-level desi treadmill. It runs neither on battery nor electricity, and it doesn’t have any fancy screen. Instead, it features mud, a slippery surface, fast-flowing water from a tap, and a stand to hold on to while you exercise as if your life depends on it. Even the gym trainer inside you would say, “Bhai, this is real cardio.

In the video, this unique treadmill, crafted in a village alley, doesn’t have a belt like conventional treadmills. Instead, there’s a small steel stand embedded in the ground. The person exercising holds onto the stand, and beneath him is wet, sticky, and slippery soil. When he starts moving his legs, he doesn’t move forward, but his legs get such an intense workout that his knees start burning.

The most remarkable feature is the water spout attached to the setup. This spout, placed in one corner of the stand, releases water with high pressure to keep the soil consistently wet. As the soil stays wet, it becomes more slippery. The more slippery it is, the faster the movement feels. As a result, the person remains in place but tires himself out as though he’s run an entire marathon.

The video was shared by an account named @askshivanisahu and has been viewed by millions of people so far. Many users have also liked and shared it, prompting a variety of reactions on social media. One user commented, “The day you sprain your foot, all the jugaad will come undone.” Another said, “With this kind of innovative thinking, India will surely become a world leader.” Yet another wrote, “This country is full of jugaadu people.”