A viral video of a man sitting at the door of a moving train has taken social media by surprise. What starts as a simple attempt to record the scenic view quickly turns into an unexpected moment that has now grabbed millions of eyeballs.

The man was sitting near the door of a moving train. In the viral clip, another man in a blue shirt is seen standing close to the railway track. As the train passes, he notices the phone. He moves closer to the train and tries to grab it. The attempt fails miserably.

But in that moment, he forgets one thing. He does not cover his face. As a result, his face gets clearly recorded in the video.

Here’s the viral video:

He was just giving a high five 💀 pic.twitter.com/odDYDAWyM7 — Rolex (@AjithKumarTweet) December 11, 2025

The creator of the trending video added a playful caption: “He was just giving a high five.” It was meant as a joke, but the clip shows the man’s face again in slow motion, making it even clearer.

The viral video has now crossed more than 3 million views. Many users are laughing at the failed attempt. Others are raising concerns about the risks of recording videos while sitting at the train door. One sudden moment can turn dangerous.

The clip is now making rounds across platforms, reminding people to stay alert near railway tracks and trains.

PNN