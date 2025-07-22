In the hustle and bustle of city life, some people continue to flout basic civic sense by defecating in public. But times are changing, and so is the Municipal Corporation’s approach to tackling this issue. Instead of issuing fines, authorities are now resorting to a rather unconventional lesson, a powerful jet spray. A video capturing such an incident has gone viral, showing the Municipal Corporation’s “water gun team” giving a man an unforgettable lesson that has left the internet both shocked and amused.

ये है इंदौर का नगर निगम ….!! 😇😇

गंदगी बिल्कुल नहीं पसंद 😅😅

अब ये भाई जिंदगी में दुबारा ऐसी हरकत कभी

नहीं करेगा 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/OoR071rqdL — Meenakshi Singh (@Meenaks06356943) July 20, 2025

The video shows a man casually defecating on the side of a busy main road, ignoring remarks from passersby. Moments later, a municipal water tanker pulls up. Without warning, workers lift a hose and unleash a high-pressure jet of water on him. Within seconds, the man is soaked head to toe and scrambling to escape. Despite his attempts to shield himself with raised hands, the force of the water leaves him no choice but to run for cover.

The Municipal Corporation recorded the entire operation, and the clip has since gone viral. Social media users are calling it a bold and effective move to maintain cleanliness. Some have even dubbed it a mobile bathing system, while others joked, This isn’t punishment, it’s a public shower.

The video was shared by an account named @Meenaks06356943. On X, social media users flooded the comment section. One user wrote, they’re dangerous; they don’t give dirt a chance. Another said, Looks like this is from abroad. A third quipped, If this happens in India, every city will be number one in cleanliness.