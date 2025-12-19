The viral video begins with a tilt-bed truck driving along a road. The truck appears normal at first glance. But there is one big problem. Its rear bed is raised. Many believe the driver may not have noticed it.

Ahead of the truck is a pedestrian bridge. The front part of the vehicle passes under it without any issue. For a moment, it looks like the truck will make it through safely. But the real danger is yet to come.

As the raised bed reaches the bridge, it crashes straight into the structure. What happens next shocks viewers. Instead of the truck stopping, the pedestrian bridge collapses. The viral video ends with debris falling and stunned onlookers reacting to the sudden disaster.

Here’s the viral video:

🚨⚡️UNUSUAL In Thailand, a truck that was driving with its truck bed raised collided with a pedestrian bridge, causing it to collapse onto other cars below it. pic.twitter.com/RgtNPN4XGw — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) December 18, 2025

The clip has sparked concern online. Many users are questioning safety checks and driver awareness. Others are calling it a lucky escape, as no casualties were reported in the viral video.

PNN