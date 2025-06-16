A viral video has emerged from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar area, reportedly showing a disturbing altercation between a Rapido bike taxi driver and a woman passenger.

The incident, which took place three days ago near a footwear showroom, reportedly began when the woman objected to the driver’s reckless riding.

Police sources said the situation quickly turned heated, ending in the driver allegedly slapping the woman.

Though she was initially reluctant to take legal action, officers said they convinced her to file a formal complaint.

Watch the viral video:

Bengaluru @rapidobikeapp bike rider slaps customer as she allegedly questions him over rash driving and jumping signal

Lady falls to the ground after Rapido rider slaps her hard pic.twitter.com/eM4aec1NzW — nikesh singh (@nikeshs86) June 16, 2025

The viral video—believed to have been captured by a bystander—shows the driver striking the woman hard enough for her to fall. Shocked onlookers can be seen surrounding the two but not intervening.

An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been registered. However, after the clip started spreading widely online, authorities said they may upgrade the complaint to an FIR.

The Jayanagar Police are currently investigating the case and reviewing the footage as part of the probe.

PNN