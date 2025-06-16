In a viral video, a father and his 5 to 6-year-old daughter are seen walking down a pavement as light rain sprinkles around them. Both are wearing raincoats, and the father is carrying a bag in his right hand, suggesting they might be returning from shopping.

As they walk, something unexpected happens, prompting the father and daughter to do something extraordinary—they start dancing. Contrary to what you might expect, their dance isn’t haphazard; they move in a synchronised manner. Watching them dance together is truly heartwarming.

The viral video has amassed over 5 million views and counting. The video has also received nearly 88,000 likes.

Watch the viral video:

This Wholesome thread dedicated to all Dads.🧵 1. Father and daughter dancing on their walk. Happy Father’s Day 💕 pic.twitter.com/v0XMzHB5Zx — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) June 15, 2025

PNN