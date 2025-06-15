In a hair-raising viral video that’s taking the internet by storm, a man was seen in a nail-biting scuffle with a pack of aggressive street dogs on a deserted road just past midnight, and only a well-timed rescue saved him from what could have been a gruesome outcome.

The chilling footage, reportedly captured by a bystander from a nearby building, shows the lone man — armed with only a bag and a backpack — trying to ward off nearly seven barking and snarling canines. With no one else in sight and the street eerily empty, the man is seen swinging his bag in circles to keep the dogs at bay, but the odds are clearly stacked against him.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

Stray dogs attck a passerby in Putlighar area, he tries to protect himself with his belt, Amritsar

https://t.co/tsC0H1bVI2 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 14, 2025

As the dogs grow bolder and start lunging, the man stumbles and crashes to the ground — a moment that sends a shiver down viewers’ spines. The dogs immediately close in, sensing an opportunity to overpower him. But showing grit and determination, the man scrambles back to his feet and resumes his desperate defence.

Just when it looks like the situation could go from bad to worse, a hatchback suddenly appears on the scene, headlights blazing. The sight and sound of the vehicle sends the dogs scattering in every direction, tail between their legs.

The car pulls over and the driver checks on the visibly shaken man, who — still catching his breath — manages to nod and confirm he’s alright.

This late-night street drama has sparked renewed conversations about the growing issue of stray dog attacks and the lack of effective animal control in urban areas.

PNN