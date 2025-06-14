Move over, celebrity influencers, the internet has a new star — and he has four legs, endless expressions, and a fanbase growing by the second.
Welcome to the world of Dogesh Bhai, the desi dog who has taken the viral video scene by storm.
From train platforms to food functions, Dogesh Bhai is everywhere. And no matter the setting, he’s always doing something that gets turned into a hilarious meme.
In one viral video, Dogesh Bhai is seen barking at passengers standing near the door of a moving train, as if telling them to follow safety rules. The way he paces and barks has made people call him the “dog with civic sense.”
Also Read: ‘Four-legged hero’: Viral video shows dog schooling train passengers on safety!
In another clip, this very good boy patiently waits for his turn at a wedding buffet. Yes, while humans jostle for food, Dogesh Bhai stands with full manners, looking around like, “Is it my turn yet?”
The internet went crazy when a viral video showed a famous Hindi actress bending down to pat him lovingly. He sits there like royalty, fully enjoying the attention.
Now, thanks to these moments, Dogesh Bhai has become a meme machine. Netizens have turned his expressions and gestures into everything from life advice to political satire.
Here are the top 10 memes:
Dogesh bhai 🔥🫣 pic.twitter.com/jhQ9swEEyp
— Meme Supplier (@ImMemesupplier) June 9, 2025
Dogesh bhai ki new dress pic.twitter.com/wpXe5fxmkc
— Sonica (@PandaGallery_) June 5, 2025
Dogesh bhai 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/2G2aLAnVDT
— Introvert //🙇🏻♂️ (@introvert_hu_ji) June 13, 2025
Dogesh bhai on duty 😎 pic.twitter.com/dYmjnBXK9f
— ᴊʜᴀɴᴛᴜ ᴊᴇᴛʜᴀ💸 (@Jhantu_jetha) June 12, 2025
Miss you dogesh bhai 😢 pic.twitter.com/t5eECy9AcX
— 𝑴𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒔𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@MemesNationwide) June 8, 2025
Everyone’s at the Bhandara, and Dogesh🐶 bhaiya was waiting patiently for his Prasad pic.twitter.com/dDtsqzE1i0
— Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) April 8, 2025
Society accept nhi kregi dogesh bhai 💀 pic.twitter.com/WzcYke3BEx
— Aashi (@Psychhshi) June 3, 2025
One-Sided kalesh b/w Dogesh and Girl’s who were dancing on Road
pic.twitter.com/9xCxDmeeLZ
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 28, 2024
Dogesh bhai : Khate me likh lena😅 pic.twitter.com/drj5bE6QIh
— ᴊʜᴀɴᴛᴜ ᴊᴇᴛʜᴀ💸 (@Jhantu_jetha) June 1, 2025
Wait for the end , bahut galat hua dogesh bhai ke sath 💔 pic.twitter.com/OoZjX4SDVz
— Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) April 3, 2025
PNN