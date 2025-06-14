Move over, celebrity influencers, the internet has a new star — and he has four legs, endless expressions, and a fanbase growing by the second.

Welcome to the world of Dogesh Bhai, the desi dog who has taken the viral video scene by storm.

From train platforms to food functions, Dogesh Bhai is everywhere. And no matter the setting, he’s always doing something that gets turned into a hilarious meme.

In one viral video, Dogesh Bhai is seen barking at passengers standing near the door of a moving train, as if telling them to follow safety rules. The way he paces and barks has made people call him the “dog with civic sense.”

In another clip, this very good boy patiently waits for his turn at a wedding buffet. Yes, while humans jostle for food, Dogesh Bhai stands with full manners, looking around like, “Is it my turn yet?”

The internet went crazy when a viral video showed a famous Hindi actress bending down to pat him lovingly. He sits there like royalty, fully enjoying the attention.

Now, thanks to these moments, Dogesh Bhai has become a meme machine. Netizens have turned his expressions and gestures into everything from life advice to political satire.

Here are the top 10 memes:

Dogesh bhai ki new dress pic.twitter.com/wpXe5fxmkc — Sonica (@PandaGallery_) June 5, 2025

Dogesh bhai on duty 😎 pic.twitter.com/dYmjnBXK9f — ᴊʜᴀɴᴛᴜ ᴊᴇᴛʜᴀ💸 (@Jhantu_jetha) June 12, 2025

Miss you dogesh bhai 😢 pic.twitter.com/t5eECy9AcX — 𝑴𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒔𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@MemesNationwide) June 8, 2025

Everyone’s at the Bhandara, and Dogesh🐶 bhaiya was waiting patiently for his Prasad pic.twitter.com/dDtsqzE1i0 — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) April 8, 2025

Society accept nhi kregi dogesh bhai 💀 pic.twitter.com/WzcYke3BEx — Aashi (@Psychhshi) June 3, 2025

One-Sided kalesh b/w Dogesh and Girl’s who were dancing on Road

pic.twitter.com/9xCxDmeeLZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 28, 2024

Dogesh bhai : Khate me likh lena😅 pic.twitter.com/drj5bE6QIh — ᴊʜᴀɴᴛᴜ ᴊᴇᴛʜᴀ💸 (@Jhantu_jetha) June 1, 2025

Wait for the end , bahut galat hua dogesh bhai ke sath 💔 pic.twitter.com/OoZjX4SDVz — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) April 3, 2025

PNN