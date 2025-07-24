A video from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh is going viral on social media, which is a slap in our faces. In the clip, a foreign tourist can be seen picking up garbage near a waterfall while the Indian tourists present there were enjoying. In the viral clip, the foreign youth is collecting plastic wrappers, chip packets, and other garbage and putting them in the dustbin. He says, “I come here every day and tell people to pick up the garbage. But unfortunately, no one listens.”

Shameful a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature’s beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No govt or administration is to be blamed — it’s the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country. Video from Kangra, Himachal. pic.twitter.com/AbZfcG28G8 — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 24, 2025

Thousands of people have shared this video and are expressing their anger in the comments. One user wrote in the caption, “It is a matter of shame that a foreigner is more concerned about our nature, while Indian tourists are busy spreading garbage.” Another user said, “We should be ashamed that we are getting lessons on keeping our country clean from outside.” The third one advised, “This video should be shown to everyone so that people understand their responsibility.”

Some users even said, “Unless our thinking changes, no Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will work.” Many people have raised questions not on the government or administration, but on the mentality of the public.

This viral video has exposed the sheer lack of civic sense. This incident is not just a clip but a mirror that shows us that cleanliness should not be just a slogan but a habit.