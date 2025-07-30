A viral video appears to show incoming tsunami waves near the coast of Japan.

One of the world’s strongest earthquakes struck Russia’s Far East early Wednesday—an 8.8-magnitude temblor that triggered small tsunami waves in Japan and Alaska and prompted warnings for Hawaii, North and Central America, and Pacific islands south toward New Zealand.

Here is the viral video:

However, OrissaPOST could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A tsunami of 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) was detected at the Ishinomaki port in northern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

That was the highest measurement so far among several locations around northern Japan. But higher waves were still arriving, said Shiji Kiyomoto, an earthquake and tsunami response official at JMA.

The earthquake appeared to be the strongest anywhere in the world since the March 2011 quake off northeast Japan, which was 9.0 magnitude and caused a massive tsunami that triggered meltdowns at a nuclear power plant. Only a few stronger earthquakes have ever been recorded globally.

The tsunami alert disrupted transportation in Japan. Ferries connecting Hokkaido and Aomori, on the northern tip of Japan’s Honshu island, were suspended, as well as those connecting Tokyo and nearby islands. Some local train operations were suspended or delayed, according to operators. Sendai Airport temporarily closed its runway.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said no injuries or damages have been reported so far. In response to the tsunami alert, the agency issued an evacuation advisory to more than 900,000 residents in 133 municipalities along Japan’s Pacific coast, from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

PNN & Agencies