Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late actor Tuesday. Shweta took to Instagram, where she posted a video of Sushant along with actor Rajkummar Rao. The late actor is seen laughing childishly smiling while Rajkummar talks into a mic.

“What A Heartwarming Smile,” Shweta wrote alongside the image.

The video seems to be from the actor’s “Kai Po Che!” days.

Recently, Shweta shared that more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe as part of the #Plants4SSR campaign. She posted a video of people planting saplings.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home June 14. Prime accused and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.